Next Article
Bihar: Man kills sister, brother-in-law for marrying against family's wishes
India
A tragic case from Motipur, Patna: five men, including her brothers, allegedly killed their sister Munni Gupta (20) and her husband Dukhan Sao after the couple eloped to Gujarat and married against family wishes.
Their bodies were found in two separate forests in late September and early October 2025.
3 other accused still at large
Police arrested two brothers, Munna Kumar (22) and Rahul (28), on October 8, 2025.
They confessed to tricking the couple into returning home by promising a grand wedding, then carrying out the murder.
Police are still searching for three other accused, including her brothers Awadhesh, Rakesh, and Mukesh, and have recovered the vehicle used in the crime.