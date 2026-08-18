Siwan SP, 16 IPS officers transferred amid AK-47 use row   

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government told the Supreme Court that Kumar fired four rounds from the AK-47 after getting "trapped in the crowd."

The state, however, maintains these shots were fired into the air and no protesters were injured.

Three protesters did receive minor gunshot wounds that day, but the government said the injuries were not caused by the AK47 firing.

It said the injured individuals were not present at the location where the constable had fired.