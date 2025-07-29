Bihar woman kills husband after he catches her with lover India Jul 29, 2025

In Samastipur, Bihar, a 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Sonu Jha was killed by his wife Asmita and her lover Hariom Jha after he caught them together.

The affair had reportedly been going on for about a year during ongoing marital issues.

When Sonu came home drunk and found the two together, an argument broke out that ended with Asmita and Hariom allegedly attacking him with household items and strangling him with an electric wire.