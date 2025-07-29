Bihar woman kills husband after he catches her with lover
In Samastipur, Bihar, a 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Sonu Jha was killed by his wife Asmita and her lover Hariom Jha after he caught them together.
The affair had reportedly been going on for about a year during ongoing marital issues.
When Sonu came home drunk and found the two together, an argument broke out that ended with Asmita and Hariom allegedly attacking him with household items and strangling him with an electric wire.
Forensics confirmed blunt force trauma, electric shocks
Sonu's father discovered the body with clear signs of violence, leading police to arrest Asmita while Hariom is still on the run.
Forensics confirmed injuries from blunt force trauma and electric shocks.
Asmita has confessed to planning the murder with Hariom due to ongoing conflicts at home.
She's currently in jail as police continue their search for Hariom and work to piece together exactly what happened that night.