Supreme Court clears way for Sukhdev Yadav's release India Jul 29, 2025

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of Sukhdev Yadav, who was convicted for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.

Yadav had finished his 20-year sentence by March 2025, and the court made it clear that serving this term was enough—rejecting arguments that life imprisonment should mean more years.

This comes after Yadav was already given a three-month furlough earlier this year.