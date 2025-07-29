Operation Mahadev: How Indian forces took down Pahalgam massacre terrorists

Forensic tests matched weapons used in earlier attacks

By July 22, security teams used sharp intelligence and tech to track the group. The elite 4 Para unit led the final assault.

Home Minister Amit Shah later confirmed their identities—including Suleiman, a top commander—in Parliament.

The whole operation really showed how teamwork between agencies can keep things safer for everyone.