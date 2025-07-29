Next Article
Operation Mahadev: How Indian forces took down Pahalgam massacre terrorists
Indian forces scored a big win on July 28 by taking out three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre.
Operation Mahadev kicked off in May after intel pinpointed their hideout deep in Jammu and Kashmir's Dachigam forest.
Despite tough terrain, the Army, CRPF, and local police teamed up for a determined search.
By July 22, security teams used sharp intelligence and tech to track the group. The elite 4 Para unit led the final assault.
Home Minister Amit Shah later confirmed their identities—including Suleiman, a top commander—in Parliament.
Forensic tests matched weapons from the scene to those used in earlier attacks.
The whole operation really showed how teamwork between agencies can keep things safer for everyone.