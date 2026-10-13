Binain Khap sets October 14 deadline over arrested Haryana journalist
India
A woman journalist in Haryana was arrested after a purported sting operation on the drug menace in chief minister Nayab Saini's constituency, and now the Binain Khap is pushing back.
They've given the government until October 14 to drop the FIR against her, calling her arrest an attack on press freedom.
If nothing changes, they're planning a protest on October 15.
Raghuvir Nain calls mahapanchayat in Jind
Khap leader Raghuvir Nain has called for a mahapanchayat in Jind to rally more support and plan their move.
Villagers from the journalist's hometown have set up committees to organize everything, showing strong local backing.
The Khap says Raghuvir Nain alleged that an "undeclared emergency" had been imposed in the state and that the arrest was "an attack on press freedom."