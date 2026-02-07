Bird flu confirmed in dead crows found in Chennai

What about humans?

The central government has told Tamil Nadu to ramp up checks at poultry farms and markets, and to safely dispose of any dead birds.

People are being asked not to touch bird carcasses and to report them if spotted.

While H5N1 rarely infects humans (and there are no cases in India so far), poultry workers should stay careful—there were reported outbreaks on farms in December 2025.

If you notice symptoms like fever or cough after contact with birds, it's best to get checked out.