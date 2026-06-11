Haryana gym owner shot 10 times; Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
What's the story
A gym operator was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi, Haryana, on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 5:30am when the victim, identified as Kapil, was conducting exercise sessions for boys and girls outside shops. Two attackers fired around 10 rounds at close range, hitting Kapil's back and head. He died on the spot.
Victim identified
CCTV footage of the incident has emerged
A young woman, Shikha, who was warming up nearby, was injured by bullet fragments. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) personnel and forensic teams are examining the crime scene, considering the seriousness of the case.
Twitter Post
CCTV captures shooting
In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday morning in a brutal attack.— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 11, 2026
The victim, identified as Kapil, was outside his gym working out with a group of people when the bike-borne assailants opened fire… pic.twitter.com/w6WxINe3bu
Gang's claim
Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for murder
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder in an audio message allegedly released by gangster Hari Boxer. In the message, Boxer said, "I am Hari Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The murder of Kapil, the Red Gym operator in Hansi...was carried out by us." He named RD Dhaliwal, Harman Sandhu, and Vikram Kadhal as accomplices in the crime.
Conspiracy allegations
Kapil was accused of being a conspirator
Boxer accused Kapil of being a conspirator and supporting an earlier firing incident in Shekhpura Dharikpuriya. He said the gang had warned him twice but he ignored those warnings. The audio message also spoke about a recent firing incident in Delhi, which Boxer claimed was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message also contained threats against an unnamed individual who had become close to actor Salman Khan. They warned that no amount of security would protect him.