Haryana gym owner shot 10 times; Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Conspiracy allegations

Kapil was accused of being a conspirator

Boxer accused Kapil of being a conspirator and supporting an earlier firing incident in Shekhpura Dharikpuriya. He said the gang had warned him twice but he ignored those warnings. The audio message also spoke about a recent firing incident in Delhi, which Boxer claimed was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message also contained threats against an unnamed individual who had become close to actor Salman Khan. They warned that no amount of security would protect him.