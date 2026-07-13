BJP MLA SR Vishwanath criticized for honoring rowdy-sheeter in Nelamangala
BJP MLA SR Vishwanath is in hot water after a video surfaced of him celebrating the birthday of Dasa, a well-known rowdy-sheeter, in Nelamangala on July 11.
The clip, showing Vishwanath felicitating Dasa, with Dasa seen wearing a garland, cutting cake, and posing for photos, quickly went viral and sparked outrage, especially since the MLA also shared moments from the event on Instagram.
Police probe event amid land-grabbing allegations
Dasa has a history with the police for alleged land-grabbing across several Bengaluru areas.
Seeing an elected leader honor someone with such a reputation has raised serious questions and political backlash.
Police are now looking into what happened at the event.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Dasa's parties have landed public figures in trouble: a similar uproar happened last year when a police inspector attended his birthday bash.