BJP MLA SR Vishwanath criticized for honoring rowdy-sheeter in Nelamangala

Police probe event amid land-grabbing allegations

Dasa has a history with the police for alleged land-grabbing across several Bengaluru areas.

Seeing an elected leader honor someone with such a reputation has raised serious questions and political backlash.

Police are now looking into what happened at the event.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Dasa's parties have landed public figures in trouble: a similar uproar happened last year when a police inspector attended his birthday bash.