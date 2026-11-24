BJP MP Ramrao Wadkute dies at 72 after heart attack
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute passed away at 72 after a heart attack on November 21.
He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi the day before with a cough.
His funeral in Hingoli, Maharashtra, saw several top politicians gather as he was given full state honors.
Ramrao Wadkute championed remote underprivileged communities
Elected to the Rajya Sabha this year, Wadkute was known for championing the needs of remote and underprivileged communities.
Leaders like Ram Shinde praised his journey from humble beginnings, calling him dedicated and tireless in helping the poor.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called his passing a loss for Maharashtra, especially for villages he worked hard to uplift.