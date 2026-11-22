BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute dies in New Delhi
BJP Rajya Sabha member Ramrao Vadkute died Sunday in New Delhi after a heart attack at age 72.
His recent win to the Rajya Sabha was a big moment in his career.
News of his passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from leaders across parties, remembering him for his years of public service.
Leaders offer condolences and praise
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared his condolences online, supporting his family.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule highlighted his work for citizens and as president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, while NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar praised Vadkute's strong grassroots connections.
Leaders described him as a committed figure who made a real impact on people's lives.