BJP workers throw slipper at MP Pappu Yadav, 2 detained
India
Things got heated at MP Pappu Yadav's Delhi residence on Sunday during a press briefing, when two men, BJP workers from Bulandshahar, threw a slipper at him.
Police registered an FIR on Monday and detained the accused, Happy Sharma and Sumit Giri.
BJP workers charged, Sharma denies weapon
Sharma (a newly appointed vice president of a rural unit) and Giri (city secretary) were charged with obstructing and assaulting public servants, but Sharma denied carrying any weapon, saying police frisked them before entry.
The scuffle happened as Yadav was protesting alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations; he accused BJP of shielding those involved and called it an "attempt on his life," insisting he won't back down.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to get the full picture.