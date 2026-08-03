BJP workers throw slipper at MP Pappu Yadav, 2 detained

Sharma (a newly appointed vice president of a rural unit) and Giri (city secretary) were charged with obstructing and assaulting public servants, but Sharma denied carrying any weapon, saying police frisked them before entry.

The scuffle happened as Yadav was protesting alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations; he accused BJP of shielding those involved and called it an "attempt on his life," insisting he won't back down.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to get the full picture.