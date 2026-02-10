Bodyguards rushed to tycoon's son after Lamborghini crash

New footage has emerged showing bodyguards of Shivam Mishra, the son of a tobacco tycoon, hurrying to his aid after his Lamborghini was involved in an accident in Kanpur . The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near Rev-3 Mall. The high-end vehicle first crashed into an e-rickshaw, then hit a motorcycle and a pedestrian before colliding with a roadside pole.

Investigation underway FIR against unidentified driver The police initially registered an FIR against an unidentified driver and seized the Lamborghini. Three people were injured in the incident but were discharged after first aid. On Monday, however, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that the investigation pointed to the fact that it was Mishra who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Legal proceedings Lawyer denies police claims Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Mishra, has denied the police's claim and said a hired driver was behind the wheel. He stated that a bail application has been filed and will be heard in court on Tuesday. In the interim, the Gwaltoli police station SHO, Santosh Kumar Gaur, has been placed "on the line" for alleged negligence in handling this case.

Advertisement

Public outcry Public outrage over preferential treatment allegations The incident has sparked public outrage over alleged preferential treatment due to Shivam's background. Among the videos that emerged from the crash site and are circulating widely on social media, men who appear to be bodyguards or bouncers are seen removing Mishra from the driver's seat, sparking public outrage and allegations of preferential treatment.

Advertisement