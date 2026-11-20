'People mindset not changing': Bombay HC mulls complete firecracker ban
What's the story
The Bombay High Court said it was contemplating a complete ban on firecrackers, except for community displays on permissible grounds. The court's decision comes after hearing petitions concerning noise pollution and the use of firecrackers on public streets during festivities. Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale reserved their order after hearing from petitioners, state government representatives, civic authorities, firecracker dealers, and activists.
Pollution worries
Justice Kulkarni's remarks on Diwali fires and air quality
During the hearing on Thursday, the court expressed concern over poor air quality during Diwali and people's insensitivity to bursting firecrackers beyond permissible time limits.
Justice Kulkarni noted that there were 332 fires in the city, calling it "alarming."
He also pointed out that the Air Quality Index was at its worst during the festival.
The court stressed that a proactive approach is needed to tackle these issues, as people are unlikely to change their mindset regarding firecracker use.
Court
Order appeared to have been 'selectively understood' by some people
In October, the court directed a total ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads during festivals, citing concerns over rising noise and air pollution.
The court said that while its orders did not pertain to any particular festival or season, they appeared to have been "selectively understood" by some people who had "no consciousness for the societal cause."
Drastic measures
Drastic orders and community firecracker displays
The court hinted at "drastic orders" to tackle the pollution crisis, suggesting a complete ban on firecrackers in Mumbai.
"...unless we have this kind of proactive approach, nothing is going to improve. Because people are not going to change their mindset and we are still going to have all these firecrackers and there would be tremendous noise pollution even up to 3:00m. What is this? The police and municipal machinery were totally helpless. They did their best," the bench said.
Enforcement efforts
There would be only community firecrackers on permissible grounds
The bench then went on to say "there would be only community firecrackers and on permissible grounds where only it would be like in the other countries, which is kind of a fire show with no pollution—only community firecrackers to be used. It is the only solution so that you are relieved of toxicity in the city."
It stressed that "social fabric and great quality of Mumbai was togetherness," but the present situation with respect to pollution "was not good."