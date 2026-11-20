During the hearing on Thursday, the court expressed concern over poor air quality during Diwali and people's insensitivity to bursting firecrackers beyond permissible time limits.

Justice Kulkarni noted that there were 332 fires in the city, calling it "alarming."

He also pointed out that the Air Quality Index was at its worst during the festival.

The court stressed that a proactive approach is needed to tackle these issues, as people are unlikely to change their mindset regarding firecracker use.