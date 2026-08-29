Bombay HC allows reopening of MCA restaurants after compliance
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has allowed the reopening of five restaurants at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) premises, Bandra-Kurla Complex. According to The Times of India, the court's decision came after a fresh inspection found these eateries to be 88% compliant with food safety rules. The MCA had challenged the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) earlier decision to suspend their licenses over alleged hygiene violations and third-party operations issues.
Legal reprimand
Court threatens contempt action against concerned officials
The court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, slammed the FDA for its "pedantic" approach.
The bench said it was "tired of scolding the department and officers all the time," threatening contempt action against concerned officials.
They questioned why the FDA acted with "undue haste" without fully analyzing the legal position, asking if they felt like "lords" who could do anything.
Inspection order
Temporary measures allowed during ongoing tournaments
The court had earlier ordered a fresh inspection while refusing to stay the suspensions.
It allowed MCA to serve tea and coffee through vending machines during ongoing tournaments as a temporary measure.
The FDA had initially continued with the suspension because M/s Shirke Infrastructure operated the restaurants, although licenses were registered in MCA's name.
During Tuesday's hearing, the court praised FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's efforts against hygiene lapses but urged the department to be consistent.