Bombay High Court asks Maharashtra consider SC Diwali firecracker rules
India
The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to consider the applicability of the Supreme Court's Diwali firecracker timing rules to help cut down on pollution and health risks in Mumbai.
They also want the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the BMC, and the Police Department to consider these directions.
Justices Kulkarni and Gokhale emphasize compliance
This push comes after the Supreme Court set firecracker guidelines to tackle air pollution during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.
The High Court stepped in after the BMC took down a video featuring Dia Mirza.
Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale made it clear: following these rules is key for cleaner air and public health during the festive season.