Bombay High Court hears Marathas 10% reservation petitions October 9
India
The Bombay High Court will begin hearing petitions on October 9 about the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, that gives Marathas a 10% reservation in education and government jobs.
The hearings, before a bench of Justices Makarand Karnik, Nizamoodin Jamadar and Sandeep Marne, were delayed earlier due to judge reassignments.
Maharashtra Act faces 50% cap challenge
This law was brought in after the Supreme Court struck down a previous quota for Marathas in 2021.
Even with the act passed in February 2024, based on a report by the Maharashtra State Backwards Classes Commission, the reservation is still being challenged in court.
The move to set quotas above the 50% cap is still being challenged in court.