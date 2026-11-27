Bombay High Court orders Malad flat returned to Devchand Dedhia
The Bombay High Court has ordered an 88-year-old man's Malad flat to be returned to him after his son and daughter-in-law broke their promise to let him live there for life.
Devchand Korshi Dedhia had originally gifted the flat to his son, trusting his son's assurance that he and his wife would look after his daily needs, but ended up forced into an old-age home instead.
Court invalidates deed, orders 15-day return
Dedhia said he was pressured into handing over the flat after his wife died, only to face harassment from his own family.
The court decided the gift deed was invalid since the promised care never happened, and told the son and daughter-in-law to give the flat back within 15 days, police help included if needed.
The case is a reminder that senior citizens' rights cannot just be ignored, especially when it comes to their own homes.