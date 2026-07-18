Bombay High Court pauses Ramesh Mhatre bail in Dombivli attack
The Bombay High Court has paused the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested for allegedly attacking three doctors at a Dombivli hospital.
The trouble started when doctors told a pregnant woman's family there were no NICU beds and suggested moving her.
The family called Mhatre, who then allegedly showed up with others and assaulted the doctors.
Court orders Ramesh Mhatre to surrender
The court has now ordered Mhatre to surrender at Vishnu Nagar Police Station or risk having his properties seized. Bail for his co-accused was also stayed.
The judges criticized the earlier magistrate's decision, pointing out Mhatre's 18 past criminal cases over 36 years.
After the attack, doctors across Maharashtra began protesting, and the Indian Medical Association is planning a statewide strike from July 20.
The court urged medical staff to reconsider striking, saying their work is crucial for society.