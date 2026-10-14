Bombay High Court warns against unlawful detentions in Mumbai protests
India
The Bombay High Court made it clear it will not stand for unlawful detentions, especially after a petition accused Mumbai Police of rounding up nearly 900 people during protests on October 10 and 11.
Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi emphasized the need to keep track of every alleged detention, with more discussion set for Monday.
Sagar Kantilal Devre seeks inquiry, CCTV
According to petitioner Sagar Kantilal Devre, police detained hundreds, including passers-by, women, and even a mother with her child, some based on old protest cases that were already dropped.
Devre wants CCTV footage and records saved, plus an inquiry into the use of force.
The state counsel sought time, and the matter was adjourned to Monday.