Bombay High Court: washing at relative's house not 498A cruelty
India
The Bombay High Court just clarified that asking a wife to wash clothes and utensils at a relative's house doesn't count as "cruelty" within Section 498A of the IPC.
This came up while dropping charges against six of the husband's relatives after the court found the wife's complaints too vague and lacking details about when or how things happened.
FIR quashed, husband's case continues
The six relatives lived in different places and didn't really get involved in the couple's issues.
The court agreed, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep their names in the case, so the FIR against them was quashed.
The legal proceedings against the husband are still ongoing.