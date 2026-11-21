Mumbai: Minor boys thrash couple in park, video goes viral
What's the story
A shocking incident of public assault took place at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, Mumbai. A group of eight to 10 minors attacked a young couple with sticks. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows the boys engaging in a verbal altercation with the couple before turning violent.
Legal proceedings
Case registered against accused minors
After the video went viral, police swung into action and identified the minors involved in the assault.
A case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.
The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings.
Notices have also been issued to their parents as part of the ongoing investigation.
Controversial statements
BJP leader calls it 'Muslim hooliganism'
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya also weighed in on the incident, calling it "Muslim hooliganism." He identified the couple as Hindus and called the accused boys "Muslim fanatics."
Somaiya said notices had been served to parents of five of the boys involved in the assault.
He also announced plans to visit the area where this incident occurred.
Public outrage
Activists protest at park
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Intekhab Farooqui condemned the incident, calling it reprehensible.
Activists from Bajrang Dal also protested at the park, criticizing its watchman and questioning the purpose of keeping the premises open if adequate security could not be ensured.
They threatened to take matters into their own hands if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) didn't improve security measures soon.