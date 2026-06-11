Brief standoff on Bangladesh border after man illegally enters India 

Identity conflict

Videos of the incident show heated arguments between personnel

Videos of the incident show BSF and BGB personnel engaged in a heated argument over the man's identity. The BGB from Jamalpur, Bangladesh, were seen questioning him aggressively on his address and nationality as locals gathered on the Bangladeshi side. Despite flag meetings between local commanders, the matter could not be resolved, leaving the man stranded in the "no-man's land" for some time. The matter was eventually resolved after Bangladeshi officials determined the man's identity and took him back.