Brief standoff on Bangladesh border after man illegally enters India
What's the story
A brief standoff took place between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday after a 55-year-old Bangladeshi man allegedly entered India illegally via Meghalaya's border. The incident took place at Nandirchar along Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district near Mahendraganj. As the BSF attempted to "push" the Bangladeshi national to the opposite side, BGB guards allegedly refused to accept the individual, stating he was Indian.
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Heated scenes from Indo-Bangla border today in Meghalaya.— Sashanka Chakraborty (@SashankGuw) June 10, 2026
The pushback of a detected Kanglu was objected by BGB personnel along with other Bangladeshis!
Our BSF jawans though didn't waste time to argue with those jokers..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/suteSG5v52
Identity conflict
Videos of the incident show heated arguments between personnel
Videos of the incident show BSF and BGB personnel engaged in a heated argument over the man's identity. The BGB from Jamalpur, Bangladesh, were seen questioning him aggressively on his address and nationality as locals gathered on the Bangladeshi side. Despite flag meetings between local commanders, the matter could not be resolved, leaving the man stranded in the "no-man's land" for some time. The matter was eventually resolved after Bangladeshi officials determined the man's identity and took him back.
Migrant crackdown
Incident comes amid Assam's intensified campaign against undocumented migrants
The incident comes amid Assam's intensified campaign against undocumented Bangladeshi migrants. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly stated that the State will adopt even stricter measures against illegal infiltration in 2026. After the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal, the state government has also ordered a crackdown to trace undocumented migrants while also announcing the construction of "holding centers" to detain and eventually deport them back to Bangladesh.