British Airways London to Chennai flight hit by bird strike
India
A British Airways flight from London to Chennai had a rough start to the week when a bird strike damaged its nose cone during landing early Monday morning.
The return flight was canceled, but thankfully all 226 passengers made it off safely and were taken care of.
Spare part shortage forces alternate arrangements
Since the plane needed a spare part that wasn't on hand, some travelers got hotel stays while others found different ways to reach their destinations.
The rest were rebooked for a Tuesday morning flight, so everyone had a backup plan sorted out.