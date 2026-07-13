BSES Rajdhani schedules July 14 Delhi power cuts for maintenance
India
Heads up, Delhi! Several neighborhoods will have planned power cuts on July 14 as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited does some much-needed maintenance to boost electricity reliability and safety.
The good news? Schedules are out, so you can plan ahead and avoid any surprises.
Delhi neighborhoods listed with outage timings
Expect outages in Janakpuri, Hauz Khas, Chhatarpur, Nangloi, Tagore Garden, Khanpur, Mohan Garden, and Alaknanda.
For example: Janakpuri's CA Block (Hari Nagar) will be without power from 10am to noon; RWA Colony from 11am to 1pm
Hauz Khas (Telephone Exchange SDA area) from 11am to a very specific 12:07pm and Chhatarpur villages could see longer cuts from 11am to 4pm.
It's a good idea to check the timings for your area and stay updated with official alerts.