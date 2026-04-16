BSF constable Jaswinder Singh dies in NCB custody, outrage grows
The death of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jaswinder Singh in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody has led to public anger and demands for answers.
Singh was arrested on his way home with his mother after a medical visit, and his family says he was falsely accused and tortured.
The NCB claims he died from heart issues, but police have filed an abduction case against the agency for not following proper procedure.
Relatives cleared, politicians demand CBI probe
Singh's brother and others linked to the case have already been cleared due to lack of evidence.
Community leaders and politicians, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, are now pushing hard for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
With official reports still pending, Singh's family is urging transparency and accountability, saying they just want the truth about what really happened.