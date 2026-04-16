BSF constable Jaswinder Singh dies in NCB custody, outrage grows India Apr 16, 2026

The death of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jaswinder Singh in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody has led to public anger and demands for answers.

Singh was arrested on his way home with his mother after a medical visit, and his family says he was falsely accused and tortured.

The NCB claims he died from heart issues, but police have filed an abduction case against the agency for not following proper procedure.