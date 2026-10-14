BSF seizes suspected RDX and arms near Sri Ganganagar
Security forces in Rajasthan just stopped a major smuggling attempt: Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's anti-narcotics team caught a stash of arms and what looked like explosives, allegedly dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone near Sri Ganganagar.
Two men from Punjab were arrested at the scene. The haul included suspected RDX, pistols, around 650 cartridges, batteries, and remote controls.
Rawla Mandi tip yields 2 arrests
This bust happened thanks to a tip-off about suspicious drone activity in Rawla Mandi.
Acting quickly, security teams arrested two suspects from Jalandhar and Ferozepur.
Inspector General Vikas Kumar shared that investigations are underway to ascertain who sent the material and what their objective was.
Meanwhile, border security has been tightened even more as agencies keep searching for any other threats.