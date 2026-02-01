Budget 2026-27: Sitharaman allocates ₹42,100cr for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan

The Centre and states usually share costs in a 60:40 split (90:10 for North Eastern and Himalayan states). In FY25 (2024-25), Uttar Pradesh got the biggest chunk, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh —so the impact is felt where it's needed most.

Overall education budget

Overall education spending is up to ₹1.39 lakh crore. School Education alone gets ₹83,562 crore.

Plus, there's extra cash for PM POSHAN (₹12,750 crore) to support mid-day meals and PM SHRI (₹7,500 crore) for upgrading schools.

It's all part of a bigger push to make learning better—and more accessible—for everyone.