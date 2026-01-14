'Building for Resilience': India kicks off BRICS 2026 presidency with focus on unity and progress
India just launched its BRICS 2026 presidency, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiling a lotus logo (featuring a Namaste) to celebrate the group's 20th anniversary.
The move highlights India's leadership in the now 11-nation bloc and sets the stage for a year of global collaboration.
Why should you care?
India plans to host about 100 BRICS meetings across 60 cities, bringing together leaders to tackle real-world issues—think stronger health systems, better disaster response, cleaner energy, and smoother supply chains.
The "Building for Resilience" theme focuses on boosting innovation (especially for startups and small businesses), climate action, and cultural exchange.
It's all about making sure member countries can handle future challenges together.
If you want to follow along or get involved, check out brics2026.in.