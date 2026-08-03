Businesses embrace AI automation and data analytics to work smarter
India
Businesses are switching things up by embracing digital tools like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data analytics.
It's all about working smarter, making better decisions, and giving customers a smoother experience.
This tech upgrade is helping companies stay ahead in a world that never stops changing.
Companies adopt eco friendly practices
Sustainability is now front and center. Companies are cutting their carbon footprints and adopting eco-friendly practices to meet what environmentally conscious consumers want.
Balancing digital innovation with caring for the planet is becoming essential for any business hoping to stick around for the long haul.