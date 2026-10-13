C Joseph Vijay and N Chandrababu Naidu discuss Chennai water
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just met in Vijayawada to tackle some big water issues.
Top of the agenda: finding ways to boost Chennai's drinking water supply and discussing the long-term Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project.
Both states' officials joined in, showing how serious they are about working together.
Telugu Ganga request, Andhra sent 4.08TMC
Vijay asked for more water for Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project, but Naidu explained that Andhra Pradesh is dealing with low river inflows and tough weather from El Nino.
Still, he promised to keep helping: Andhra Pradesh has already sent 4.08 TMC of water so far, with more depending on what's available.
The Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project could be a game-changer for both states down the line.