C Joseph Vijay and N Chandrababu Naidu discuss Chennai water

Vijay asked for more water for Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project, but Naidu explained that Andhra Pradesh is dealing with low river inflows and tough weather from El Nino.

Still, he promised to keep helping: Andhra Pradesh has already sent 4.08 TMC of water so far, with more depending on what's available.

The Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project could be a game-changer for both states down the line.