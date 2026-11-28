C Joseph Vijay orders surveys amid Tamil Nadu's 20% shortfall
Tamil Nadu is dealing with a serious rainfall shortage, down by 20% this year, leaving dam levels at 32.9% of their total capacity.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has called for immediate action, ordering surveys in badly hit areas and focusing on quick help for affected farmers.
Tamil Nadu allocates ₹13.26cr for fodder
Special camps are being set up so farmers can easily access crop insurance.
The government has also allocated ₹13.26 crore to ramp up fodder production, while local officials are checking the ground situation.
Departments have been told to make sure water and fodder keep flowing through the tough summer months ahead, especially to protect livestock.