Calcutta HC blocks Modi Adani documentary after Adani Enterprises complaint
India
The Calcutta High Court has put a temporary stop on releasing or sharing a documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, following a defamation complaint from Adani Enterprises.
This injunction is in place until January 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, while the court reviews the case.
YouTube x Instagram ordered to remove
Platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram have been ordered to take down the video right away.
They also need to keep subscriber information and access logs linked to the documentary, so everything is ready for the next court hearing in January.
The court says it wants to protect reputations but is not stopping fair reporting beyond this specific video.