Can't confirm: US on providing India intelligence during China's incursion

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 21, 2023, 01:07 pm 2 min read

The US declined confirming a report that claimed it provided India with real-time intelligence to tackle the border incursion by China in Tawang last year

A report claimed that for the first time, the Pentagon provided crucial real-time intelligence to the Indian Army, which helped India tackle the border incursion by China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector in December last year. However, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, John Kirby, declined to confirm the claims made in the report.

Why does this story matter?

The report by US News and World Report is based on December 9, 2022's clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector.

Though both forces disengaged after a brief scuffle, it wasn't officially reported until media reports made the information public.

Following media reports, the Opposition accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not being transparent to "protect its political image."

US intelligence helped India deter China's border attempts: Report

The recent report claimed that the US government alerted its Indian counterparts by providing real-time intelligence on the positions and strength of Chinese troops in advance. It said that the intelligence, which included actionable satellite imagery, helped India deter the Chinese military incursion. No deaths were reported in the clash as both sides refrained from using firearms.

US recognized McMahon Line as international border

Notably, last week, the US recognized the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and India's Arunachal Pradesh. This implies that, in contrast to China's disputed claims over the state, the United States (US) recognized Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. Earlier, reports claimed that China entered Indian territory and established strategic infrastructure. The Indian government, however, denied such claims.

Military talks post Galwan clash failed to reach resolution

Prior to the December clash, in June 2020, Indian and Chinese forces clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers—the deadliest in 46 years. Australian newspaper The Klaxon claimed China lost 38 soldiers, however, China didn't confirm it. Following the clash, both countries held 17 rounds of military talks but failed to arrive at an agreement.