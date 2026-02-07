'Can't leave Korea': Ghaziabad sisters' suicide note
Three sisters from Ghaziabad—aged 16, 14, and 12—died by suicide in the early hours of Wednesday after their father had recently restricted and removed their phones, citing concern about their engagement with Korean content.
The girls had been deeply involved with a task-based "love game," an obsession that they developed during the COVID pandemic.
They addressed each other with Korean names.
Investigators are looking into the game's influence
The girls were found at their home. A suicide note said, "Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide."
Police found diaries showing the girls' strong attachment to Korean culture and K-pop.
Investigators are now looking into the game's influence and analyzing the girls' phones and diaries, as well as how the family may not have known the full extent of their daughters' online activities.