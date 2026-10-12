CAQM expands GRAP vehicle bans as Sonipat joins Gurugram

Delhi-NCR is getting stricter air pollution controls. The CAQM has expanded vehicle restrictions, now even Sonipat joins Gurugram in banning older BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars.

Plus, only electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel intercity busses from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and adjoining states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir can enter under the first stage of GRAP.