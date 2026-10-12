CAQM expands GRAP vehicle bans as Sonipat joins Gurugram
Delhi-NCR is getting stricter air pollution controls. The CAQM has expanded vehicle restrictions, now even Sonipat joins Gurugram in banning older BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars.
Plus, only electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel intercity busses from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and adjoining states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir can enter under the first stage of GRAP.
NCR tightens construction and transport rules
Construction and transport are also seeing tighter rules.
No more exceptions for older goods vehicles carrying essentials. They're now included in the bans under higher GRAP stages.
Construction guidelines now apply to both urban and industrial areas across NCR, and construction and demolition projects with a plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters must register online so authorities can keep a closer eye on compliance.