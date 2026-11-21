Big news for anyone breathing in Delhi-NCR: the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) just set a 15% to 20% pollution-reduction target for Delhi-NCR in 2027.

What's different this time? District-level action plans are to be formulated as an integral part of the State Action Plans, and specific officials will be held responsible for hitting these goals.

The idea is to finally make someone answerable and actually see some real progress on air quality.