CAQM sets 15-20% Delhi NCR pollution target for 2027
Big news for anyone breathing in Delhi-NCR: the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) just set a 15% to 20% pollution-reduction target for Delhi-NCR in 2027.
What's different this time? District-level action plans are to be formulated as an integral part of the State Action Plans, and specific officials will be held responsible for hitting these goals.
The idea is to finally make someone answerable and actually see some real progress on air quality.
CAQM requires named local officials
Instead of broad promises, CAQM wants each state and district to get specific about what needs fixing, especially with winter smog and stubble burning making things worse.
By putting names to plans, there's more pressure for quick action at the local level.
The hope is that this new structure will lead to noticeable improvements in the air everyone breathes, moving past old-school planning into results people can feel.