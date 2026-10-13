CAQM tells MCD to clear dust and garbage across Delhi
Delhi's pollution watchdog, CAQM, has told the city's municipal body (MCD) to clear accumulated dust and garbage from roads and open areas across Delhi by October 31.
This comes after inspectors spotted lots of dust and debris on major routes like the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.
If MCD doesn't deliver, officials could actually face legal trouble.
MCD to ramp up Delhi cleaning
To meet this cleanup push, MCD will ramp up street cleaning with machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns.
CAQM also wants better handling of construction waste and pothole repairs, so it is teaming up with agencies like DDA.
With winter (and smog season) coming, there will be stricter checks against open waste burning and more regular inspections to keep things clean for good, not just as a one-off fix.