Car accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway kills 2, injures 3
A car accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway turned tragic Friday night, leaving two people dead and three injured.
The crash happened around 8:30pm near Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh when a car heading from Delhi to Jaipur lost control, broke through a railing, and slammed into a culvert.
Driver may have dozed, police say
Police think the driver might have dozed off at the wheel.
There were five people in the car (two men and three women).
Local villagers rushed over after the accident, helping get the injured to Al-Afia Hospital nearby.
Authorities are working to confirm everyone's identities as investigations continue.