CBI arrests Shivraj Motegaonkar in Latur over NEET-UG chemistry leak

Kulkarni arrested amid nearly 133 matches

Investigators found RCC's "guess paper" had nearly 133 questions allegedly appearing in RCC's chemistry guess paper matching official exam sets made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Now, the CBI is looking into whether retired professor P. V. Kulkarni, who was allegedly associated with the NTA's confidential chemistry paper-setting process and had early access, the CBI is examining whether Kulkarni was involved in the leak.

Both men are under arrest as searches continue across Latur and nearby areas to uncover more about how deep this leak goes.