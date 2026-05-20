CBI arrests Shivraj Motegaonkar in Latur over NEET-UG chemistry leak
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs a well-known coaching center in Latur, after parents raised concerns that most questions in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) chemistry exam matched those given out by his RCC Classes.
The complaint pointed out that 43 out of 45 questions allegedly matched almost exactly, including the multiple-choice options, sparking serious worries about fairness.
Kulkarni arrested amid nearly 133 matches
Investigators found RCC's "guess paper" had nearly 133 questions allegedly appearing in RCC's chemistry guess paper matching official exam sets made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Now, the CBI is looking into whether retired professor P. V. Kulkarni, who was allegedly associated with the NTA's confidential chemistry paper-setting process and had early access, the CBI is examining whether Kulkarni was involved in the leak.
Both men are under arrest as searches continue across Latur and nearby areas to uncover more about how deep this leak goes.