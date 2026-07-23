CBI clears paper leak kingpin in 2024 NEET leak case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cleared alleged paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Kumar, also known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, of any involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The agency said its investigation did not find any evidence linking him to the theft or distribution of the exam question paper. Initially, Bihar Police had named Mukhiya as an accused based on prima facie suspicion due to his alleged involvement in other examination paper leak cases.
Investigation details
Mukhiya's name in FIR based on prima facie suspicion
The case was later transferred to the CBI, which claimed to have identified everyone involved in the theft and distribution of the leaked paper.
The agency filed multiple chargesheets against 45 accused persons before a Patna court.
However, "in the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar...in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG question paper in 2024," PTI quoted an agency statement as saying.
Twitter Post
CBI statement
In the year 2024, Bihar Police had detected the theft of the question paper of the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination and had registered a case in this regard. Prima facie suspicion had emerged at that stage against one Sanjeev Kumar @ Sanjeev Mukhiya may have been involved in the theft,… pic.twitter.com/Ueftmij04t— IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026
Legal proceedings
Mukhiya was absconding during the initial investigation phase
The CBI said Mukhiya remained absconding during the initial investigation phase and was later arrested by Bihar Police in connection with other cases.
Since he was named in the original FIR, the CBI took him into custody for questioning.
"As no evidence of his involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 case emerged...the CBI did not file any chargesheet against him...and he has accordingly availed bail," it said.
However, he continues to remain in custody, as he is accused in other cases.