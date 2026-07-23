Loading...
Home / News / India News / CBI clears paper leak kingpin in 2024 NEET leak case
CBI clears paper leak kingpin in 2024 NEET leak case
CBI did not find any evidence against him

CBI clears paper leak kingpin in 2024 NEET leak case

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 23, 2026
04:26 pm
What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cleared alleged paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Kumar, also known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, of any involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The agency said its investigation did not find any evidence linking him to the theft or distribution of the exam question paper. Initially, Bihar Police had named Mukhiya as an accused based on prima facie suspicion due to his alleged involvement in other examination paper leak cases.

Investigation details

Mukhiya's name in FIR based on prima facie suspicion

The case was later transferred to the CBI, which claimed to have identified everyone involved in the theft and distribution of the leaked paper.

The agency filed multiple chargesheets against 45 accused persons before a Patna court.

However, "in the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar...in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG question paper in 2024," PTI quoted an agency statement as saying.

Twitter Post

CBI statement

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal proceedings

Mukhiya was absconding during the initial investigation phase

The CBI said Mukhiya remained absconding during the initial investigation phase and was later arrested by Bihar Police in connection with other cases.

Since he was named in the original FIR, the CBI took him into custody for questioning.

"As no evidence of his involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 case emerged...the CBI did not file any chargesheet against him...and he has accordingly availed bail," it said.

However, he continues to remain in custody, as he is accused in other cases.

ADVERTISEMENT