CBI clears paper leak kingpin in 2024 NEET leak case

The CBI said Mukhiya remained absconding during the initial investigation phase and was later arrested by Bihar Police in connection with other cases.

Since he was named in the original FIR, the CBI took him into custody for questioning.

"As no evidence of his involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 case emerged...the CBI did not file any chargesheet against him...and he has accordingly availed bail," it said.

However, he continues to remain in custody, as he is accused in other cases.