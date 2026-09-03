CBI files 3rd chargesheet in ₹504 cr Haryana scam
Big news from Haryana: the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its third chargesheet in a massive ₹504 crore government fund scam.
This time, 19 people are named, including six IAS officers, several bank officials, and other government employees, bringing the total accused to 37.
Accused face conspiracy, cheating, forgery, bribery
The group faces charges like conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and bribery.
According to the CBI, funds from eight Haryana government departments and organizations were illegally sent to bank accounts at IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
The funds were then allegedly funneled to unrelated parties and turned into cash.
CBI seizes ₹20 cr gold
So far, the CBI has made 26 arrests, searched 54 locations, and seized assets including gold worth ₹20 crore.
The hunt for missing public funds continues as investigators try to follow the money trail.