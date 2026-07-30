CBI files 94-page chargesheet charging 13 in NEET UG leak
Big news for anyone following the NEET UG exam drama: The CBI has charged 13 people, including three NTA subject experts, for leaking the exam paper, which led to the May 3, 2026, test being canceled.
The chargesheet is hefty at 94 pages and marks a turning point in the investigation.
Leaked NEET questions shared across India
The leaked questions were spread across India using messaging apps, starting in Maharashtra and reaching states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Kerala.
Officials are calling it a "countrywide conspiracy" involving middlemen and coaching centers.
With hundreds of documents seized as evidence and protests erupting nationwide, even Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down over the controversy.
NTA created 4 master question sets
NTA explained that four master question sets were created for NEET UG: two were printed and sent to centers, while two stayed in reserve.
Despite these safeguards, leaks still happened, showing how tough it is to keep high-stakes exams secure.