CBI intensifies NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe with seized devices
India
The CBI is stepping up its investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, uncovering key digital evidence and seizing phones and devices from suspects.
These gadgets are now with forensic experts, as the agency tries to piece together how the leak happened.
Investigators recover messages, trace ₹2L-5L
Investigators are recovering deleted messages from WhatsApp and Telegram, tracking SIM cards, and analyzing IP addresses to map out who was involved.
They're also checking bank records: students reportedly paid between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh for leaked papers.
CBI has questioned NTA officials and gathered details of over 50 individuals linked to secure handling of the examination process.