CBSE cancels Class 10, 12 exams in these countries

The decision was shared by CBSE 's Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj through official circulars citing safety concerns. Class 12 exams set for March 7 are under review too—new dates will be announced after a review. The board is asking everyone to stay tuned for updates and avoid rumors online.

Schools in UAE, Qatar switch to remote learning

This sudden change is a big deal for Indian students living in these seven countries—especially with exam season stress already high.

The board will share how results will be handled later on.

Meanwhile, some schools in the UAE and Qatar have switched to remote learning to keep everyone safe until things settle down.

For now: keep an eye on cbse.gov.in for real updates!