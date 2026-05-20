CBSE rejects claims of mishandled Class 12 OSM marking
India
CBSE has pushed back against reports that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer sheets was mishandled.
On May 20, the board called these claims "factually incorrect" and stressed that every step of the evaluation process was closely supervised to ensure fairness.
CBSE details OSM checks on X
CBSE took to X to explain that scanning, quality checks, and marking all followed set procedures.
They also reminded everyone that OSM's full rollout waited until technology could handle it safely (no lost pages here).
With some students worried about low marks, CBSE reassured them of its commitment to integrity and urged people to rely on official updates instead of rumors.