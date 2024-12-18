Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is taking legal action against two Delhi schools, Manava Bhawna Public School and Sat Saheb Public School, for submitting fake land certificates during their affiliation process.

This follows CBSE's recent issuance of show-cause notices to over 30 schools for non-compliance with its rules.

The board is committed to maintaining high standards in education and ensuring strict adherence to its Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018.

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:50 pm Dec 18, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has filed a case against two Delhi-based schools for allegedly submitting forged land certificates while applying for affiliation. The accused schools are Manava Bhawna Public School in Burari and Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar. The CBSE found the forgery during its strict document verification process, following which police complaints were filed at Preet Vihar Police Station.

Document scrutiny

CBSE's rigorous verification process uncovers forgery

The CBSE has a strict process of verifying important documents, including land certificates, submitted by schools for affiliation. In this case, the board found that Manava Bhawna Public School and Sat Saheb Public School submitted fake land certificates. "It was found that the land certificates have not been issued by the concerned authorities and the schools have submitted fake/forged land certificates with the Board," CBSE said in a press release.

Official statement

CBSE Secretary underscores commitment to document verification

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized the board's dedication to meticulously scrutinizing documents while granting affiliation. "While considering the applications, the board conducts a very strict scrutiny of the essential documents submitted by the schools and, in order to establish the genuineness, the documents are also verified from issuing authority," Gupta said. This incident reiterates CBSE's commitment to maintaining high standards in affiliation and ensuring adherence to its Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018.

Compliance enforcement

CBSE's recent actions against non-compliant schools

The legal action against the two Delhi schools comes after the CBSE had recently issued show-cause notices to over 30 schools for failing to comply with its rules and provisions. The board has also warned schools against participating in events organized by the 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society' (CBSE-WSO), clarifying that it is not affiliated with CBSE. These measures highlight CBSE's commitment to enforcing compliance and maintaining high standards in education.