Summarize Simplifying... In short Farmers in Punjab, India, are intensifying their protests, including a 'rail roko' demonstration, demanding debt waivers, pensions, and justice for victims of recent violence.

The protest is gaining momentum with support from MPs and celebrities, as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health deteriorates due to a 22-day hunger strike.

The farmers' agitation, which has been ongoing for over 309 days, threatens to escalate further if their demands are not met. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The protest is expected to last three hours

Punjab: Farmer's 'rail roko' protest today, travelers may face inconvenience

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:41 pm Dec 18, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Farmers in Punjab launched a "Rail Roko" protest on Wednesday, causing a major disruption in train services across the state. The agitation was called by the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other farmer unions between 12pm and 3pm IST. The protesters are demanding legal guarantees of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and have targeted key areas including Moga, Faridkot, and Mohali.

United stand

Farmer leader's call for unity amid protest

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher called on people to stop trains at all rail crossings and stations as part of the protest. He stressed that "Punjabis need to fight as one," underlining the need for the central government to listen to their demands. The farmers are also demanding debt waivers, pensions for farmers and laborers, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Escalating protest

Hunger strike intensifies as farmers reject committee meeting

The "Rail Roko" protest comes as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana. Dallewal has been on a fast for 22 days, demanding legal MSP guarantees and justice for injured farmers. His health is deteriorating rapidly, with doctors warning of a potential heart attack. Farmer unions such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have refused to meet with a Supreme Court-appointed committee, expressing dissatisfaction with its efforts.

Growing backing

Rising support for farmers' demands amid ongoing protests

Support for Dallewal has swelled, with Punjabi singers and MPs pushing for farmers' demands. Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang flagged Dallewal's health condition in Parliament. The Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar urged MPs from Punjab and Haryana to raise these issues in Parliament. The Standing Committee on Agriculture recommended implementing a legally binding MSP amid ongoing protests and introducing a debt waiver scheme to tackle rising farmer suicides linked to agricultural distress.

Continued agitation

Unresolved grievances persist as farmers plan larger protests

The protests have continued since February 13, after farmers' failed attempts to march to Delhi. Since then, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points. The agitation highlights unresolved grievances that have lingered for over 309 days. Pandher announced plans for larger protests if their demands go unmet, declaring that BJP officials would be barred from entering Punjab until issues are resolved peacefully.