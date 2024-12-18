Punjab: Farmer's 'rail roko' protest today, travelers may face inconvenience
Farmers in Punjab launched a "Rail Roko" protest on Wednesday, causing a major disruption in train services across the state. The agitation was called by the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other farmer unions between 12pm and 3pm IST. The protesters are demanding legal guarantees of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and have targeted key areas including Moga, Faridkot, and Mohali.
Farmer leader's call for unity amid protest
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher called on people to stop trains at all rail crossings and stations as part of the protest. He stressed that "Punjabis need to fight as one," underlining the need for the central government to listen to their demands. The farmers are also demanding debt waivers, pensions for farmers and laborers, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Hunger strike intensifies as farmers reject committee meeting
The "Rail Roko" protest comes as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana. Dallewal has been on a fast for 22 days, demanding legal MSP guarantees and justice for injured farmers. His health is deteriorating rapidly, with doctors warning of a potential heart attack. Farmer unions such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have refused to meet with a Supreme Court-appointed committee, expressing dissatisfaction with its efforts.
Rising support for farmers' demands amid ongoing protests
Support for Dallewal has swelled, with Punjabi singers and MPs pushing for farmers' demands. Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang flagged Dallewal's health condition in Parliament. The Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar urged MPs from Punjab and Haryana to raise these issues in Parliament. The Standing Committee on Agriculture recommended implementing a legally binding MSP amid ongoing protests and introducing a debt waiver scheme to tackle rising farmer suicides linked to agricultural distress.
Unresolved grievances persist as farmers plan larger protests
The protests have continued since February 13, after farmers' failed attempts to march to Delhi. Since then, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points. The agitation highlights unresolved grievances that have lingered for over 309 days. Pandher announced plans for larger protests if their demands go unmet, declaring that BJP officials would be barred from entering Punjab until issues are resolved peacefully.