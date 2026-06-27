Central government approves over 6L PMAY-G houses in Uttar Pradesh

PMAY-G aims to build 20 million pucca houses between fiscal years 2024-25 and 2028-29

This is just one piece of a much larger plan: PMAY-G's new phase aims to build 20 million pucca (permanent) houses nationwide between fiscal years 2024-25 and 2028-29.

The allocation for Uttar Pradesh was decided after a survey found families still living in kutcha (temporary) homes.

Chouhan promised full support and tech-driven monitoring to keep things transparent and on track, hoping these efforts will make Uttar Pradesh a model state for rural development.