Central government approves over 6L PMAY-G houses in Uttar Pradesh
Big boost for rural Uttar Pradesh: The central government just approved over 600,000 permanent houses for low-income families in Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the news after meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting that this move is all about making sure everyone has a solid roof over their head.
PMAY-G aims to build 20 million pucca houses between fiscal years 2024-25 and 2028-29
This is just one piece of a much larger plan: PMAY-G's new phase aims to build 20 million pucca (permanent) houses nationwide between fiscal years 2024-25 and 2028-29.
The allocation for Uttar Pradesh was decided after a survey found families still living in kutcha (temporary) homes.
Chouhan promised full support and tech-driven monitoring to keep things transparent and on track, hoping these efforts will make Uttar Pradesh a model state for rural development.