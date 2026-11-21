Central government health team visits Cuddalore over H5N1 bird flu
A central government health team just visited Cuddalore to see how local officials are handling the H5N1 bird flu outbreak.
Their big focus: making sure the virus doesn't spread to people.
They're inspecting medical camps and making sure anyone with symptoms gets tested.
No human infections in Cuddalore
The outbreak was confirmed on November 13, after birds started dying in late October.
Since then, approximately 100,000 chickens have died or were culled in hotspots like Kattiyankuppam, and those areas have been declared restricted zones, with movement curbs in place and a three-month poultry ban.
So far, no human infections have been found (officials say these quick actions seem to be working, and they're keeping up tight movement controls and extra cleaning to stay ahead of the virus).